Dr. Matthew Bolton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bolton, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Bolton, MD
Dr. Matthew Bolton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from LSU Medical School and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Bolton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bolton's Office Locations
-
1
New Orleans Eye Specialists3434 Prytania St Ste 250, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-1988
-
2
Jesse P Penico MD3901 Houma Blvd Ste 216, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-0158
-
3
Touro Infirmary1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 568-2242Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LSU First
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Vantage Health Plan
- Wellcare of Louisiana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolton?
About Dr. Matthew Bolton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1992199129
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University - Ophthalmology
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- LSU Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolton works at
Dr. Bolton speaks Spanish.
Dr. Bolton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.