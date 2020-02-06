Overview of Dr. Matthew Bong, MD

Dr. Matthew Bong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bong works at Orthopaedic Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.