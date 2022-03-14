Overview of Dr. Matthew Borkon, MD

Dr. Matthew Borkon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Borkon works at VH Cardiothoracic VH Vasc Srg in Winchester, VA with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.