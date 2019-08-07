Dr. Matthew Borst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Borst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Borst, MD
Dr. Matthew Borst, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Borst works at
Dr. Borst's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Oncology Associates2222 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-4868
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borst?
Truly believe this is the best reproductive healthcare doctor in Arizona. Dr. Borst removed a volleyball size cyst + right ovary earlier this year, he explained every single possibility to my family and I, explained every option I had, and handled the entire ordeal with speed & precision. Answered every single question without skipping a beat, in great detail as well. As a 21 year old with no prior history of any issues, I was terrified to learn I could have had cancer, or I could not have had any more children. I could have died. He comforted my family (tough job in itself) and comforted me in the most terrifying experience of my life. The surgery went GREAT, and I was able to go home the next day. No complications, a beautiful incision that healed in a week. I could not say enough good things about Dr. Borst and his team. If you are looking around for doctors, I promise you, Dr. Borst is your guy.
About Dr. Matthew Borst, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770575474
Education & Certifications
- Gyn Oncology
- Cook Co Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borst works at
Dr. Borst has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borst speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Borst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.