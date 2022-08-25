Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudreaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana102 Drury Ln, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
My surgery was painful, but Dr Boudreaux guided me through it all along the way. He knew what to do and the I am happy with the results of surgery. He is a good surgeon. I will continue to see him in the future. This guy is solid. See him with confidence.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245440577
- LSUHSC
- LSU-HSC
- LSU
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
- General Surgery
Dr. Boudreaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boudreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boudreaux has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boudreaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreaux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.