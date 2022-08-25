Overview

Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boudreaux works at Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.