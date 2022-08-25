See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Boudreaux works at Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana
    102 Drury Ln, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 470-4911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2022
    My surgery was painful, but Dr Boudreaux guided me through it all along the way. He knew what to do and the I am happy with the results of surgery. He is a good surgeon. I will continue to see him in the future. This guy is solid. See him with confidence.
    randman — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245440577
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSUHSC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LSU-HSC
    Residency
    Internship
    • LSU
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudreaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boudreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boudreaux works at Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Boudreaux’s profile.

    Dr. Boudreaux has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boudreaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreaux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

