Dr. Matthew Bowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Bowen, MD
Dr. Matthew Bowen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health - Mercy Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon PC1400 Mercy Dr, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 769-0156
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health - Mercy Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowen knows his stuff did not mince words. Was very in charge. Not a real friendly funny or compassionate type, but if you are ok with frank “this is it, this is how I will treat it” kind of care i think he is good at what he does. I personally like a kinder type of Dr. but if you don’t mind the because I said so kind of Dr. i think you’re in good hands.
About Dr. Matthew Bowen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174785182
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
