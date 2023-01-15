Overview of Dr. Matthew Bowen, MD

Dr. Matthew Bowen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health - Mercy Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.



Dr. Bowen works at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon PC in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.