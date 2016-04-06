See All Family Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Braddock works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Primary Care
    810 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 693-2389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 06, 2016
    Dr. Braddock is the only doctor that has been able to control my autoimmune disease. He takes the time to listen and is willing to try nonconventional approaches. His office staff is very friendly and has always gone above and beyond to help.
    Missy Carter in Orange Park, FL — Apr 06, 2016
    About Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417180886
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Braddock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braddock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braddock works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Braddock’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Braddock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braddock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

