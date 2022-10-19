See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Richmond, TX
Dr. Matthew Brams, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Richmond, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Brams, MD

Dr. Matthew Brams, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Brams works at Oakbend Medical Center in Richmond, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oakbend Medical Center
    1705 Jackson St, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 341-3000
  2. 2
    550 Westcott St, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 864-6696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Brams is informative, attentive, and compassionate. He has excellent interpersonal skills and is extremely knowledgeable. He is patient, kind, and has high regard for his patients. Dr. Brams listens and offers sound advice. His staff is extremely helpful and courteous. We are able to communicate easily with his staff as needed. Dr. Brams himself is also easily accessible. Our family has received stellar care for over a decade from Dr. Brams and his staff. We highly recommend Dr. Brams.
    Oct 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Brams, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Brams, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639187263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Brams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brams has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

