Dr. Matthew Brams, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Brams, MD
Dr. Matthew Brams, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Brams' Office Locations
Oakbend Medical Center1705 Jackson St, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 341-3000
- 2 550 Westcott St, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 864-6696
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brams is informative, attentive, and compassionate. He has excellent interpersonal skills and is extremely knowledgeable. He is patient, kind, and has high regard for his patients. Dr. Brams listens and offers sound advice. His staff is extremely helpful and courteous. We are able to communicate easily with his staff as needed. Dr. Brams himself is also easily accessible. Our family has received stellar care for over a decade from Dr. Brams and his staff. We highly recommend Dr. Brams.
About Dr. Matthew Brams, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brams has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.