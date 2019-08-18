Overview of Dr. Matthew Branch, MD

Dr. Matthew Branch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Navarro Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.