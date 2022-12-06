See All Podiatrists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM

Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Brant works at Reconstructive Orthopedics in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brant's Office Locations

    Reconstructive Orthopedics
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 440, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 696-0900
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 375-4174
    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 375-4174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Brant?

    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Brant was the first surgeon I ever had in my life & was the most memorable one for sure. He was very kind, patient, caring & professional of my medical needs. I had experienced a severely broken angle for the first time ever & Dr. Brant was my doctor. I highly recommend him! Each time I went to see him, it was always a pleasant, comfortable & helpful experience. I am forever grateful for him!
    Jeanine Hamer — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356685572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Inspira Health Network
    Internship
    • Inspira Health Network
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brant has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

