Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM
Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Brant's Office Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 440, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 696-0900
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (888) 375-4174
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (888) 375-4174
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brant was the first surgeon I ever had in my life & was the most memorable one for sure. He was very kind, patient, caring & professional of my medical needs. I had experienced a severely broken angle for the first time ever & Dr. Brant was my doctor. I highly recommend him! Each time I went to see him, it was always a pleasant, comfortable & helpful experience. I am forever grateful for him!
About Dr. Matthew Brant, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1356685572
Education & Certifications
- Inspira Health Network
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
