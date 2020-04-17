Dr. Matthew Bremmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bremmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bremmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bremmer works at
Locations
-
1
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (253) 661-7000Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
-
2
Public Hospital District 1 of King County27005 168th Pl SE Ste 301, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 395-1972
-
3
Southlake Clinic24604 104th Ave SE Ste 101, Kent, WA 98030 Directions
-
4
Fmg-c Gabriel Alperovich MD16850 SE 272nd St Ste 200, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (425) 690-3485
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bremmer?
Very pleased with Dr. Bremerton yes I will go back and recommend him highly.
About Dr. Matthew Bremmer, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528228848
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bremmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bremmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bremmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bremmer works at
Dr. Bremmer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.