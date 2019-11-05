Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO
Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Oaklawn Hospital.
Dr. Brewster works at
Dr. Brewster's Office Locations
-
1
Aod Dme LLC24715 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 412-1411
-
2
Shelby Township50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 120, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 412-1411
-
3
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
-
4
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
- 5 7701 W Aspera Blvd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 248-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewster?
Dr. Brewster is a magnificent dr. I had a fractured femur that was complex his procedure left minimal scaring and pain. In fact my daughter also broke 7 bones in her foot and terrible tendon damage I took her to see him and he said surgery was the last option, her foot has healed and we can't believe you cant see any damage. All her bones are completely Inlinged they healed perfectly. I highly recommend him if you have any doubts of what you should do.
About Dr. Matthew Brewster, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1699909960
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewster works at
Dr. Brewster has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.