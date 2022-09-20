Overview of Dr. Matthew Bridges, MD

Dr. Matthew Bridges, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Bridges works at COMMONWEALTH EAR NOSE AND THROAT SPECIALISTS PC in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Ear Ache and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.