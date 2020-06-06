Overview of Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM

Dr. Matthew Britt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Britt works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.