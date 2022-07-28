Overview of Dr. Matthew Brothers, MD

Dr. Matthew Brothers, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Brothers works at Novant Health Pediatric Cardiology - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.