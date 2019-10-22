Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Medical Center Hospital500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-2663
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 332-2663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Basin Orthopedic Surgical Specialists1340 E 7th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was just a minor surgery... removing a cyst off my finger. He was very kind and explained the whole procedure to me. He was thorough and gentle.
About Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316189921
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Case Western Reserve University/Metrohealth Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University Metro Hlth Med Ctr
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- LeTourneau University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
