Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.