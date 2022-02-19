Overview

Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Newington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.