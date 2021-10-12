See All Otolaryngologists in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Matthew Brown, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center and Greater Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Waukee, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Ear Ache and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broadlawns Medical Center
    1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 274-9136
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Iowa Head & Neck PC
    30 E Hickman Rd, Waukee, IA 50263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 274-9136
  3. 3
    ENT Office
    3901 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 274-9136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broadlawns Medical Center
  • Greater Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Nasopharyngitis
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Dr. Brown has always been very helpful and willing to listen when my kids have had a problem. He gets to the point and tells it like it is. We have been going to him for over 10 years and will continue to go to him. Highly recommended.
    Misty — Oct 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1841283496
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
