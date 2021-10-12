Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center and Greater Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Broadlawns Medical Center1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 274-9136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Iowa Head & Neck PC30 E Hickman Rd, Waukee, IA 50263 Directions (515) 274-9136
-
3
ENT Office3901 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312 Directions (515) 274-9136
Hospital Affiliations
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- Greater Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown has always been very helpful and willing to listen when my kids have had a problem. He gets to the point and tells it like it is. We have been going to him for over 10 years and will continue to go to him. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Matthew Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1841283496
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Ear Ache and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.