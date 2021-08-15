Dr. Matthew Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bui, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Bui, MD
Dr. Matthew Bui, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matthew Bui was recommended as a “doctor’s doctor” by an employee at Cedars Sinai hospital. I was impressed by his patient, attentive & positive manor, his listening skills, the ample time he took to explain my options, & the amount of information he gave me. When he heard I like to bicycle, he even offered a suggestion on a bicycle seat to switch to. The two months preceding the operation were plagued by a couple of urinary infections, & I was impressed by the careful treatment I received from Dr. Bui & his nurse. He also quickly responded to the two emails I sent him during that time. The four-hour robotic prostatectomy went well & I spent only one night at Cedars. Once home I needed only two days of Advil to control pain. The day following my return home I walked a half mile & the next day I walked a mile. It has now been two & a half weeks since the surgery & I am happy with the pace of my recovery & very glad I selected someone as skilled & as communicative as Dr. Bui.
About Dr. Matthew Bui, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578547105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.