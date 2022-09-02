Dr. Matthew Burn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Burn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Ortho Arkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthoarkansas505 E Dave Ward Dr Ste 5, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 205-0425Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Houston Methodist Hospital, Department of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6445 Main St # 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 522-8280
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
From ease of making appointment. Front staff. Care team was great. Dr Burn was great very personable and honest
About Dr. Matthew Burn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1730448234
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Burn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burn has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Burn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burn.
