Dr. Matthew Burn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Burn, MD

Dr. Matthew Burn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Burn works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR, North Little Rock, AR and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Burn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Arkansas
    800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthoarkansas
    505 E Dave Ward Dr Ste 5, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 205-0425
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthoarkansas PA
    3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Houston Methodist Hospital, Department of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    6445 Main St # 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Swelling Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scaphoidectomy - Four Corner Fusion Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Sep 02, 2022
    From ease of making appointment. Front staff. Care team was great. Dr Burn was great very personable and honest
    — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Burn, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1730448234
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
• Houston Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
• Louisiana State University Health Science Center School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Burn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burn has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Burn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

