Dr. Matthew Burry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Burry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Burry, MD
Dr. Matthew Burry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Burry works at
Dr. Burry's Office Locations
The Neurohealth Sciences Center305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100B, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 768-1138Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burry preformed an ALIF with PLIF Surgery on my L-5 / S-1 1 year ago today. Dr Burry was the only Surgeon of the 3 I consulted for my issue to actually take the time to undersnd me as a patient. He asked me questions about symptoms that I had and I had no idea were related, ie: ED, hip leg foot numbness even bowel issues. Dr Burry made an initial recommendation for ALIF Surgery.. He also asked me ihe could discuss my case with a peer group he's involved with. Afterwards Dr Burry discussed a couple options that were reccomended due to the severity of my Dynamic Spondylolisthesis. One was ALIF only, and one was the combo ALIF and PLIF. We chose the Combo, and I can't express my complete and utter sarisfaction with my results. I was in and out of the Hospital in 2-1/2 days. I walked 2 miles my 1st week and kept on going from there. I even painted my house 3 months post op. The other symptoms all improved substantially. The tem of Dr Burry, Dr Edelstein and HCA Sanford were amazing.
About Dr. Matthew Burry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821016817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Columbia University|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Burry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burry works at
Dr. Burry has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Burry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.