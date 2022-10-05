See All Neurosurgeons in Sanford, FL
Dr. Matthew Burry, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (81)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Burry, MD

Dr. Matthew Burry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Burry works at The Neurohealth Sciences Center in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurohealth Sciences Center
    305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100B, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1138
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Neurological Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Matthew Burry, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1821016817
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Florida, Gainesville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Columbia University|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

