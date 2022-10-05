Overview of Dr. Matthew Burry, MD

Dr. Matthew Burry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Burry works at The Neurohealth Sciences Center in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.