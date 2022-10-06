See All Podiatric Surgeons in Middleton, MA
Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (17)
Map Pin Small Middleton, MA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM

Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Middleton, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.

Dr. Butler works at Matthew P. Butler D.P.M., LLC in Middleton, MA with other offices in Marlborough, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Butler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc
    147 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 774-2800
  2. 2
    Metro West Office
    340 Maple St Ste 405, Marlborough, MA 01752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 303-8188
  3. 3
    Boston Office
    1153 Centre St Ste 54, Boston, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 983-7551
  4. 4
    191 S Main St Ste 102, Middleton, MA 01949 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Marlborough Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I’ve only had one appointment. Lasted about five minutes – – very rushed. It was only a first visit sontime will tell.
    — Oct 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM
    About Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1154385078
    • 1154385078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UMass Memorial Healthcare/Marlboro Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    King's College
    • King's College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Butler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butler has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

