Dr. Matthew Butler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Butler, MD

Dr. Matthew Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Butler works at Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin in Appleton, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Butler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Northeast Wisconsin Ltd.
    2323 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 730-8833
  2. 2
    Woodland Surgery Center
    2325 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 730-2885
  3. 3
    Green Bay Office
    1551 Park Pl Ste 100, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 383-3039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew Butler, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770630592
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
