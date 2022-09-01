Overview of Dr. Matthew Butler, MD

Dr. Matthew Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Butler works at Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin in Appleton, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.