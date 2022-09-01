Dr. Matthew Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Northeast Wisconsin Ltd.2323 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 730-8833
Woodland Surgery Center2325 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 730-2885
Green Bay Office1551 Park Pl Ste 100, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (888) 383-3039
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
I have seen Dr. Butler multiple times for my Right shoulder and now my left shoulder. He listens to my questions, and answers them thoroughly. He takes the time to explain everything in a way I can understand. I never feel rushed when I am there, his Staff is phenomenal. Very professional. I highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770630592
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Notre Dame Hosp
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.