Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Buxton works at FREE STATE DERMATOLOGY in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Free State Dermatology
    3511 Clinton Pl, Lawrence, KS 66047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 749-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 14, 2021
    I will recommend Dr. Buxton to anyone who needs a dermatologist! He was great--very personable, took all my questions seriously and gave understandable explanations. The office staff and medical assistant were all very professional and pleasant--I can't say enough about what a positive experience it was. And I waited less than 5 minutes to get in! You can't beat that!
    Konnie Jean Leffler — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063410488
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Buxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buxton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buxton works at FREE STATE DERMATOLOGY in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Dr. Buxton’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Buxton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buxton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

