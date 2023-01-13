See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brighton, MI
Dr. Matthew Caid, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Caid, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Caid, DO

Dr. Matthew Caid, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Caid works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
4.6 (48)
View Profile

Dr. Caid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedic Specialists PC
    2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 170, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 299-8550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Baker’s Cyst
Arthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Baker’s Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Caid?

    Jan 13, 2023
    Best experience ever, entire staff from first office visit to surgery at St. Joes in Howell to physical therapy staff, everyone just amazing team. Couldn’t be happier!!!
    John — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Caid, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Caid, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Caid to family and friends

    Dr. Caid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Caid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Caid, DO.

    About Dr. Matthew Caid, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346651551
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Caid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caid accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Caid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caid works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Brighton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Caid’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Caid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Caid, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.