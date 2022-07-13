Overview

Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Edgewater Family Health in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.