Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD

Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Campbell works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 (302) 651-5328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1104269869
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

