Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.