Dr. Matthew Cantor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cold Spring, NY. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cantor works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1756 Route 9D in Cold Spring, NY with other offices in Cortlandt Manor, NY and CORTLANDT, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, C-Section and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.