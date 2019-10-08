Dr. Matthew Capozzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Capozzi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Capozzi, DPM
Dr. Matthew Capozzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peabody, MA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Capozzi works at
Dr. Capozzi's Office Locations
-
1
Peabody Podiatry LLC6 Essex Center Dr Ste 208, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-9969
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capozzi?
Very knowledgeable and explained my situation very clearly!
About Dr. Matthew Capozzi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821298241
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capozzi works at
Dr. Capozzi has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Capozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.