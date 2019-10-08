Overview of Dr. Matthew Capozzi, DPM

Dr. Matthew Capozzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peabody, MA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Capozzi works at Peabody Podiatry in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.