Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (75)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD

Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Carabasi works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carabasi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Cancer is tough and transplant is tougher ! The staff and the dr. took their time answered all my questions wonderful personality and very thorough!
    — Jul 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255351003
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Carabasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carabasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carabasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carabasi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Carabasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carabasi works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carabasi’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Carabasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carabasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carabasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carabasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

