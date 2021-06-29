Dr. Carey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Carey, MD
Dr. Matthew Carey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health.
The Endoscopy Center of Lawrence LLC4525 W 6th St Ste 100, Lawrence, KS 66049
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'd give 10 stars if I could. He listens. He's a wealth of knowledge. He cares. In the past, I've not connected well with psychiatrists or psychologists. I've always been left feeling like they wasted my time. Dr. Carey has already helped me more in 3 visits than years worth with others. I'm so relieved to finally have a dr I can trust. He is very direct and factual, so I can see how a defensive person may dislike how he communicates. For me, it's refreshing. I don't need a dr that will sugar coat things or only say what I think I want to hear. Treatment is often uncomfortable. It's supposed to be. 10 stars
Psychiatry
18 years of experience
English
1629287479
University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Carey works at
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.