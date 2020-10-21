See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Overview of Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD

Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Carlson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carlson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Acoustic Neuroma
Cholesteatoma
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Acoustic Neuroma
Cholesteatoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Bone Disorders
Cancer
Chronic Ear Infections
Ear Ache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pediatric Cochlear Implants
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
    Oct 21, 2020
    YOU'VE. FOUND. YOUR. DOCTOR! Exceptionally knowledgeable and thorough physician with an incredible bedside manner! Dr. Carlson explained my husband's condition with great detail in a way that we could understand and gave us hope. We were beyond confident in his ability and traveled from Philadelphia for surgery. Dr. Carlson accurately projected realistic post-operative expectations, all of which were right on the mark. He performed a highly complex procedure flawlessly and followed up routinely to check on progress. The level of care for his patients is absolutely unmatched – he is caring, warm, brilliant, and so skilled at what he does. He is prompt, efficient, responsive, polite, and very patient (answering all of our questions, never once making us feel rushed). We know for a fact my husband's remarkable outcome would not have been possible without Dr. Carlson's expertise and talent. Simply THE BEST DOCTOR – we feel privileged to have been under his care!
    Brittany & Tim K. — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831396712
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Carlson's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

