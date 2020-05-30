Dr. Matthew Carmichael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmichael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Carmichael, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Carmichael, MD
Dr. Matthew Carmichael, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Carmichael's Office Locations
Northeast Atlanta ENT & Allergy766 Walther Rd Ste 300, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 237-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Northeast Atlanta ENT PC3915 Johns Creek Ct Ste 100, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 623-1608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Johns Creek4385 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 250, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 623-1608
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In May 2019 Dr. Carmichael performed a tonsillectomy at me (age 25), the operation went well and I wanted to wait a full year until I left a review to make sure if anything unexpected popped up. Since then, I haven't faced any common problems like i did before the tonsillectomy. Also his bedside manners were great and he did listen to what you have to say. Many thanks to Dr. Carmichael and his office staff for getting this procedure going and done!
About Dr. Matthew Carmichael, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1871820852
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine - Department of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Georgia
