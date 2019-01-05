Dr. Matthew Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Carr, MD
Dr. Matthew Carr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology11143 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8830
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Open, frank and quick to respond to questions...does not have to ponder before answering.
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
