Overview of Dr. Matthew Carr, MD

Dr. Matthew Carr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Carr works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.