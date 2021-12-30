Dr. Carraro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Carraro, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Carraro, MD
Dr. Matthew Carraro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Carraro's Office Locations
Charlotte Lung and Health Center1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 384-9437
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband wouldn’t be properly diagnosed if it weren’t Dr. Carraro. Thank you will never be enough!
About Dr. Matthew Carraro, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
