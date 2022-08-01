Dr. Matthew Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Carroll, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Rheumatology Services3603 Bienville Blvd Ste 100, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 872-8768
Neurology Associates of Ms3101 Denny Ave Ste 240, Pascagoula, MS 39581 Directions (228) 696-9995
Singing River Medical Clinic Woolmarket13034b Shriners Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 872-8768
Singing River Medical Clinic- Cedar Lake967 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 205-6830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is an extremely gentle doctor. He listens to what I have to say without interruption. I would recommend him to anyone because the doctors that care about what the patient has to say means they care about the patient and not how much money they are putting in their pocket
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124247341
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- David Grant Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
