Overview of Dr. Matthew Carroll, MD

Dr. Matthew Carroll, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Carroll works at RHEUMATOLOGY OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE in Ocean Springs, MS with other offices in Pascagoula, MS and Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.