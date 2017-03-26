Overview

Dr. Matthew Casimo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Casimo works at Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Battle Ground, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.