Dr. Matthew Casimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Casimo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Casimo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Casimo works at
Locations
-
1
Vancouver Clinic700 NE 87th Ave Ste 310, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
- 2 2005 W Main St, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Directions (360) 882-2778
-
3
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778
-
4
Sleep Center501 SE 172nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casimo?
Very professional and caring.
About Dr. Matthew Casimo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144275595
Education & Certifications
- Genesee Hosp University Rochester
- Montefiore Hospital, University Of Pittsburgh
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casimo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casimo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.