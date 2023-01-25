Overview of Dr. Matthew Cavagnaro, MD

Dr. Matthew Cavagnaro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Cavagnaro works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.