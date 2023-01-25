Dr. Matthew Cavagnaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavagnaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cavagnaro, MD
Dr. Matthew Cavagnaro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Cavagnaro's Office Locations
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1000
Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7235
Millard Fillmore Surgery Center LLC215 Klein Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-6100
Buffalo Medical Group425 Essjay Rd Ste 170, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 908-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cavagnaro was kind, gentle, friendly and most importantly, listened to all of my issues. Addressing them all, and answered all of my questions and concerns clearly.
About Dr. Matthew Cavagnaro, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841424439
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cavagnaro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavagnaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavagnaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavagnaro has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavagnaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavagnaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavagnaro.
