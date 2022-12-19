Overview of Dr. Matthew Cavo, MD

Dr. Matthew Cavo, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cavo works at Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates in Centerville, OH with other offices in Tipp City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.