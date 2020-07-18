Dr. Matthew Cepeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cepeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Cepeda, MD
Dr. Matthew Cepeda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Cepeda works at
Dr. Cepeda's Office Locations
Children's Medical Group3920 Airport Blvd Ste A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 342-3810
- 2 610 Providence Park Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 639-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cepeda was a fantastic doctor. I had three children who saw him for sick and well visits and he put them at ease. One child was very ill and he very quickly helped to find answers and continuously check on him while he was hospitalized and during follow up visits. He was very knowledgeable but never claimed to know everything, instead he was quick to seek out the best answers and advice from other who specialized in those lesser known areas.
About Dr. Matthew Cepeda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
