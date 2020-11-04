Overview of Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM

Dr. Matthew Cerniglia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Cerniglia works at Ankle and Foot Institute of Texas in Saginaw, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.