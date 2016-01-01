Overview

Dr. Matthew Chandler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Chandler works at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.