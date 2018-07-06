Dr. Matthew Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Chin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1479 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 296-7340
-
2
John Muir Medical Group2700 Grant St Ste 200, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 687-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say Dr Chin is the best GI doctors I have seen so far. I was admitted to John Muir ER due to dehydration and stomach pain. This is where I met Dr Chin the first time. I am very impressed with his determination on finding the cause of the issue. He is very much spot on the issue with the first visit. The complex ERCP procedure went through very nicely. It not only removed bile duct stones but also prevent future issues. I would highly recommend Dr Chin if you are looking for GI doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Chin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Hernia, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
