Dr. Matthew Churchill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Churchill, MD
Dr. Matthew Churchill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate Med College
Dr. Churchill works at
Dr. Churchill's Office Locations
Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd.3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-0933Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a long time patient of Dr. Churchill. He explains thing well, and I have never felt rushed. He is an excellent diagnostician.
About Dr. Matthew Churchill, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med College
- Weill Cornell Med College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Churchill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Churchill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Churchill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Churchill has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Churchill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Churchill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Churchill.
