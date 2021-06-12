Dr. Matthew Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Diagnostic Clinic8845 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 440-5300
Genesis Medical Group22751 Professional Dr Ste 110, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 440-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark is very much a rarity in the medical profession, he looks at you as a person not a number being ran through the system, he takes the time to listen to you, answers all questions at a level you understand, he goes the extra mile to do what needs to be done to help you.
About Dr. Matthew Clark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana Health Plan of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.