Dr. Matthew Clary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Clary, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Clary, MD
Dr. Matthew Clary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Clary works at
Dr. Clary's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Center PA1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-0641
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clary?
I think he is one of the kindest Doctors I have ever been to. He was very competent and through. He taught you about what he was going to do before doing anything which really put me at ease. I recommend him to all my friends who are thinking about cataract surgery.
About Dr. Matthew Clary, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538345004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clary works at
Dr. Clary has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Clary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.