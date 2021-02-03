Dr. Matthew Clavenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clavenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Clavenna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Clavenna, MD
Dr. Matthew Clavenna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Clavenna works at
Dr. Clavenna's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3588
-
2
Port Richey11031 US Highway 19 Ste 104, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 819-0368
-
3
Ear Nose and Throat Associates3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-1368
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clavenna?
Dr. Clavenna fixed my broken nose and did a wonderful job! The whole process from beginning to end was painless! I felt 100% comfortable and confident in Dr. Clavenna's care.
About Dr. Matthew Clavenna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043453350
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Trinity U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clavenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clavenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clavenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clavenna works at
Dr. Clavenna has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clavenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clavenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clavenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clavenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clavenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.