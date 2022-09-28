See All Podiatric Surgeons in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (19)
Map Pin Small Saint Peters, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM

Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. 

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Claxton's Office Locations

    4201 S Cloverleaf Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 928-1240

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2022
    After having a terrible experience with a larger, well-known practice who almost cost my uncle his foot, Dr. Claxton took the time to talk with us and explain the entire process, and what we will be expecting to see as far as progress and possible setbacks. We never felt rushed or left with unanswered questions. I greatly appreciate his staff working with our schedule and being so accommodating. Highly recommend!
    Jenn Glosemeyer — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    English
    1457466989
    Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Claxton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Claxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Claxton has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Claxton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Claxton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claxton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

