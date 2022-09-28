Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claxton's Office Locations
- 1 4201 S Cloverleaf Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After having a terrible experience with a larger, well-known practice who almost cost my uncle his foot, Dr. Claxton took the time to talk with us and explain the entire process, and what we will be expecting to see as far as progress and possible setbacks. We never felt rushed or left with unanswered questions. I greatly appreciate his staff working with our schedule and being so accommodating. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Matthew Claxton, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1457466989
