Dr. Matthew Clayton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Clayton, MD
Dr. Matthew Clayton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Clayton works at
Dr. Clayton's Office Locations
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151
Athens Office22423 US Highway 72, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 230-9607Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend anyone that may be having knee problems to go see Dr Clayton and his staff at SportsMed. My experience with with them has been amazing. They are very understanding and care about their patients. They are absolutely the best.
About Dr. Matthew Clayton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285962852
Education & Certifications
- Southern Joint Replacement Institute
- Mount Carmel Med Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clayton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
214 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
